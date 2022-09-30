USD/CAD holds onto the previous day’s rebound, picks up bids of late. Bullish candlestick formation, recovery from short-term support line favor buyers. Weekly resistance line, overbought RSI …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Inverted hammer, fortnight-long support line defends bulls above 1.3650 - September 29, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Smart money in play so keep eyes on 50-EMA, 1.3600 a key support - September 29, 2022
- USD/CAD: Loonie Weakens as Risk-Aversion Dominates, Hawkish Fed Speak Boosts USD - September 29, 2022