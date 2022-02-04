USD/CAD Price Analysis: Keeps pullback from 50-DMA above 1.2620 key support

USD/CAD fades the previous day’s bounce from weekly low. A confluence of 100-DMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement restrict short-term downside. Steady RSI, bullish MACD signals keep buyers hopeful. Previous …
