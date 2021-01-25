USD/CAD Price Analysis: Keeps pullback from five-week-old resistance line above 1.2700

USD/CAD snaps two-day winning streak while easing from one-week top. Strong RSI, sustained trading beyond 21-day EMA favor bulls. USD/CAD consolidates recent gains around 1.2740 during the initial …
