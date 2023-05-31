USD/CAD grinds near intraday high, extends previous day’s rebound from one-week low. Downward-sloping resistance line from late March restricts immediate upside of Loonie pair. Looming bull cross on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Loonie bears again prods two-month-old hurdle near 1.3650 - May 31, 2023
- USD/CAD struggles to cheer Oil price slump near 1.3600 as US Dollar retreats ahead of top-tier catalysts - May 30, 2023
- Water Ways Reports Q1 2023 Financial Results: Sales of CAD$4.1M and Net Profit of CAD$0.4M - May 30, 2023