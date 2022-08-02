EMA has acted as a major hurdle for the greenback bulls. A range shift by the RSI (14) in a 40.00-60.00 territory will weaken the greenback further. The USD/CAD pair has witnessed a steep fall after …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Loonie bulls defend 200-EMA - August 1, 2022
- USD/CAD oscillates around 1.2840 ahead of employment data, oil struggles above $93.00 - August 1, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls eye 1.2880 but bears are lurking - August 1, 2022