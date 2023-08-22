USD/CAD struggles to gain and holds below the mid 1.3500s in the early European session. The pair holds below the 50-hour EMA; the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands below 50. The critical support …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Loses traction below the 1.3540 mark, eyes on the key support level at 1.3500 - August 22, 2023
- USD/CAD Forecast: Bulls have the upper hand above 200-day SMA, 1.3500 holds the key - August 22, 2023
- Closing Bell: BMO Glb Consumer Disc Hgd To CAD ETF up on Monday (DISC) - August 21, 2023