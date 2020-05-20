USD/CAD fails to extend the previous day’s recoveries from the monthly low. A confluence of 21-day EMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement add to the upside barrier. April month bottom, key Fibonacci …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Mildly offered below 50-day EMA - May 19, 2020
- CAD Outlook vs British Pound and New Zealand Dollar - May 19, 2020
- USD/CAD steadies below 1.3900 despite falling crude oil prices - May 19, 2020