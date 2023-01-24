Downward-sloping 20-and 50-EMAs indicate more weakness ahead. A bearish momentum will get triggered if RSI (14) drops into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00. The USD/CAD pair is oscillating in a narrow …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: More weakness looks possible below two-month low around 1.3320 - January 23, 2023
- Closing Bell: BMO Nasdaq 100 Hedged To CAD Index ETF up on Monday (ZQQ) - January 23, 2023
- CAD in Business Apparel Market is Set to Grow in forecast period 2029 - January 23, 2023