USD/CAD tumbles nearly 500 pips intraday before finding some support near mid-1.4100s. The technical set-up support prospects for further downside and warrants caution for bulls. The USD/CAD pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Off lows, still deep in the red below 1.4300 mark - March 20, 2020
- USD/CAD: Doji Candle on the Daily Chart Driving the Price Down - March 20, 2020
- CAD And NOK Biggest Losers As Oil Price Crashed - March 20, 2020