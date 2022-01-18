USD/CAD Price Analysis: On the back foot towards 1.2500 short-term key support

Weekly support line, 200-DMA test bears before ascending trend line from June. Receding bullish bias of MACD hints at further weakness of the pair. USD/CAD fades bounce off 200-DMA while retreating to …
