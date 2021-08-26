USD/CAD refreshing intraday high after bouncing off three-month-old support. Firmer RSI directs buyers towards 10-DMA before a bumpy road to yearly high. 200-DMA, horizontal line from late June add to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: On the bids above 1.2600, 10-DMA guards immediate upside - August 26, 2021
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls challenge 20-day SMA below 1.2600 - August 25, 2021
- Industrial CAD Market to Witness Booming Growth | Adobe, ANSYS, Autodesk - August 25, 2021