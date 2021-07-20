USD/CAD consolidates recent gains around the highest levels since February. Overbought RSI conditions favor pullback, 200-DMA breakout keeps buyers hopeful. USD/CAD sellers attack intraday low near 1.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD Price Analysis: Overbought RSI triggers pullback from five-month top above 1.2700
USD/CAD consolidates recent gains around the highest levels since February. Overbought RSI conditions favor pullback, 200-DMA breakout keeps buyers hopeful. USD/CAD sellers attack intraday low near 1.