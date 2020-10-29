Bull flag pattern spotted on the hourly chart. More gains on the cards amid bullish RSI. USD/CAD is consolidating Wednesday’s rally to three-week highs of 1.3334, as the bulls take a breather before …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Potential bull flag on 1H chart backs additional upside - October 28, 2020
- Soft Skills for CAD Managers: Speaking and Presenting - October 28, 2020
- 3D CAD Software Market - October 28, 2020