USD/CAD is accelerating Wednesday’s advance and remains poised to test the 1.30 barrier in the coming days amid a bullish technical setup. Having confirmed a falling wedge breakout on the daily chart …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Primed for a rally towards 1.3000 after the big technical breakout - January 29, 2021
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Moves Higher Ahead Of The Weekend - January 29, 2021
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Sinks then Soars - January 29, 2021