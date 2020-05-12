The upward move in USD/CAD is gathering steam with the pair’s 30-minute chart reporting a bull flag breakout pattern. WELCOME We use cookies to enhance your experience like remembering your Time Zone.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Prints session high above 1.4060, confirming a flag breakout - May 11, 2020
- CAD KBM 412 Bass drum mic 2015 dark grey - May 11, 2020
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Under pressure, eyes channel support - May 11, 2020