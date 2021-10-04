USD/CAD pares intraday losses during a three-day downtrend. Monthly support line, challenges bears, bulls seek 200-SMA, 38.2% Fibo. breakout for fresh entry. USD/CAD licks its wounds around 1.2630, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Rebound from monthly support eyes 1.2670 hurdle - October 4, 2021
- Engineers: Why Which CAD Kernel You Use Matters - October 2, 2021
- Global 2D Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026 - October 2, 2021