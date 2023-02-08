USD/CAD attracts some buyers near the 1.3360 area, or the weekly low touched on Wednesday. A modest pullback in crude oil prices undermines the Loonie and lends some support to the pair. A weaker risk …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Rebounds from weekly low, bulls look to seize control above 1.3400 - February 8, 2023
- RBI Monetary Policy: CAD Likely To Moderate In H2 FY23, Says Shaktikanta Das - February 8, 2023
- Odd Burger Corporation Closes CAD$1.3 Million Private Placement - February 8, 2023