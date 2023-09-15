The USD/CAD downtrend stalls after the US Dollar found its footing, trimming some of its previous losses against the Loonie. Support emerged at around 1.3489, cushioning the pair’s fall and the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Rebounds off key support, as the downtrend remains suspect - September 15, 2023
- K-Bro Linen declares CAD 0.01 dividend - September 15, 2023
- Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Rebounds Ahead of Canada CPI - September 15, 2023