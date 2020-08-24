USD/CAD bounces off a three-day-old trend line support while flashing the intraday high. 200-HMA, one-week-long resistance line probe immediate upside. Bears will target the yearly lows on fresh …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Recovery from short-term support line eyes 1.3200 - August 23, 2020
- USD/CAD steadies around 1.3200, looks to close sixth straight week in red - August 21, 2020
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Stuck Near 1.3200 - August 21, 2020