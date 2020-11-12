USD/CAD prints a rising wedge bearish reversal pattern on the hourly chart. A breakdown would expose the recent low of 1.2928. USD/CAD’s recovery from Monday’s low of 1.2928 to 1.3070 has taken the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Recovery takes shape of a rising wedge - November 11, 2020
- CAD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears about to step in at key resistance - November 11, 2020
- CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine Market Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Market Forecast 2020 to 2027 - November 11, 2020