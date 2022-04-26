USD/CAD Price Analysis: Refreshes multi-week high, around 1.2800 amid sustained USD buying

USD/CAD attracted aggressive dip-buying on Tuesday and rallied to a fresh multi-week high. Aggressive Fed rate hikes continued boosting the USD and remained supportive of the move. An intraday bounce …
