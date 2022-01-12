USD/CAD takes offered to renew multi-day bottom, drops for the second consecutive day. Clear downside break of 100-DMA, bearish MACD signals favor sellers to aim for 200-DMA. USD/CAD stands on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Refreshes two-month low near 1.2550, further downside likely - January 12, 2022
- Crude Oil Surges Past $80 Per Barrel as USD/CAD Plummets. EIA Data on Tap - January 12, 2022
- Dollar dips, Powell sees “Soft Landing”, CAD extends gains - January 11, 2022