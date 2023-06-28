The USD/CAD pair has displayed a marginal correction after printing a fresh weekly high at 1.3230 in the European session. The Loonie asset faced heavy selling pressure after Canada’s Consumer Price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Refreshes weekly high as soft Canadian CPI supports steady BoC policy - June 28, 2023
- USD/CAD builds on softer Canadian CPI-inspired recovery from YTD low, retakes 1.3200 - June 28, 2023
- CAD narrows to 0.2 per cent of GDP in Q4 on account of moderation in trade deficit - June 28, 2023