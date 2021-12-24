USD/CAD witnessed some intraday selling on Friday and dropped to a fresh weekly low. The ascending channel formation supports prospects for the emergence of dip-buying. A convincing break below the 1.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Refreshes weekly low and rebounds, back above 1.2800 mark - December 24, 2021
- USD/CAD Forecast: USD Continues to Pull Back Against Loonie - December 24, 2021
- USD/CAD clings to gains near 1.2820-25 region amid retreating crude oil prices - December 24, 2021