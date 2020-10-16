The USD/CAD pair built on its recent bounce from the 1.3100 mark, or over one-month lows and gained traction for the third consecutive session on Thursday. The strong intraday positive momentum pushed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Refreshes weekly tops, retakes 1.3200 mark - October 15, 2020
- AGF Announces Final Distributions for AGFiQ Global Equity ETF Portfolio and AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF - October 15, 2020
- mdf commerce announces the closing of its bank refinancing under monthly recurring revenue (MRR)-based CAD$50 million senior secured credit agreement - October 15, 2020