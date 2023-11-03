USD/CAD struggles for a firm footing amid soft US Dollar. Investors await the US/Canada labor market data for further guidance. USD/CAD extended losses after slipping below the horizontal support …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Remains on backfoot ahead of US/Canada Employment data - November 3, 2023
- Diversified Royalty declares CAD 0.0204 dividend - November 3, 2023
- USD/CAD to move slightly higher if job creation surprises to the downside in Canada – Commerzbank - November 3, 2023