USD/CAD took a U-turn from the 100-DMA and closed beneath a two-month-old horizontal resistance to lure the Loonie (CAD) buyers. However, the bullish MACD signals for the pair and the upbeat RSI (14) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Retreats from 100-DMA surrounding 1.3400 but stays on bull’s radar - August 7, 2023
- USD/CAD Rate Forecast: All Eyes on US CPI Report - August 7, 2023
- USD/CAD closes Monday neutral at the 1.3370 area - August 7, 2023