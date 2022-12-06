USD/CAD bulls take a breather around the weekly high as the quote declines to 1.3585 during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Loonie pair takes clues from the overbought RSI conditions to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Retreats towards previous resistance line near 1.3550 - December 5, 2022
- Epic Games Leverages HOOPS Exchange to Simplify CAD Data Import into Unreal Engine - December 5, 2022
- USD/CAD bulls take a breather around 1.3600 as Oil steadies after a slump, BOC eyed - December 5, 2022