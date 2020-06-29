USD/CAD has been a very interesting pair on the multi-timeframe analysis, inching towards a golden ratio on the Fibonaccis while taking on the 4HR 200 moving average and eating into seller’s buy stops …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Reverses from 100-day EMA to stay below 1.3700 - June 28, 2020
- Chart of The Week: USD/CAD ripening for a short, bulls target major supply zone - June 28, 2020
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Ending Week on Sour Note - June 26, 2020