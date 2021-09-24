USD/CAD Price Analysis: Sellers attack 200-SMA after breaking three-week-old support

USD/CAD keeps break of short-term support during four-day downtrend. Key SMA challenges further downside amid nearly oversold RSI. Recovery moves will have multiple hurdles before reaching 1.2900 …
