The smart money has been channelizing after a pullback move from 1.3600. USD/CAD is hovering around the 50-EMA, therefore, the explosion will be crucial. A bearish range shift by the RSI (14) will …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Smart money in play so keep eyes on 50-EMA, 1.3600 a key support - September 29, 2022
- USD/CAD: Loonie Weakens as Risk-Aversion Dominates, Hawkish Fed Speak Boosts USD - September 29, 2022
- USD/CAD pares Wednesday losses due to Fed’s rhetoric, despite a weak US dollar - September 29, 2022