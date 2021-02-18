USD/CAD extends Thursday’s pullback, holds lower ground near intraday low. Normal RSI joins sustained trading below key SMA, trend line to suggest further downside. USD/CAD remains pressured while …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Stays depressed below 10-day SMA, eyes six-week-old horizontal support - February 18, 2021
- USD/CAD Rate Rebound Unravels Following Test of 50-Day SMA - February 18, 2021
- USD/CAD steadies around 1.2700, looks to close little changed - February 18, 2021