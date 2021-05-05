USD/CAD remains depressed around 1.2300, down 0.08% intraday, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The loonie pair jumped to the highest in four days the previous day before reversing from 50-SMA. The …
USD/CAD Price Analysis: Stays pressured below 50-SMA
