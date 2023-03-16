USD/CAD fades bounce off three-week-old support line, grinds lower of late. Receding bullish bias of MACD, descending RSI line lure sellers. 100, 200 EMAs act as additional downside filters. Weekly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Stays pressured towards 1.3690 support - March 16, 2023
- CAD or CAM Software Market Share and Forecast till 2029 - March 15, 2023
- USD/CAD drops below 1.3750 as street anticipates an unchanged Fed policy - March 15, 2023