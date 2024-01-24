USD/CAD gains ground ahead of the BoC monetary policy decision on Wednesday. Technical analysis suggests a bullish trend towards a weekly high at 1.3491 and a psychological level at 1.3500. The 23.6% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Stretches higher to near 1.3470 before a weekly high - January 24, 2024
- Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF declares CAD 0.0398 dividend - January 24, 2024
- Income Financial Trust raises dividend by 3.8% to CAD 0.0607 - January 24, 2024