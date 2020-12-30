HMA, 50% of Fibonacci retracement offers immediate resistance. 100-HMA, falling trend line from December 21 adds to the upside filters amid sluggish MACD. USD/CAD steps back from 200-HMA to 1.2817 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Struggles to hold 1.2800 below key HMAs, weekly resistance line - December 29, 2020
- A2Z Smart Technologies Announces Closing of an Additional CAD$2,562,434 Non-Brokered Private Placement – Completing a - December 29, 2020
- USD/CAD slides back below 1.2800 amid soft USD conditions - December 29, 2020