The US August inflation report augmented demand for safe-haven assets and underpinned the US dollar. USD/CAD Price Analysis: To re-test the YTD high in the short-term; otherwise, a fall toward 1.3000 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Surges on higher US inflation report, traders eye 1.3200 - September 13, 2022
- Pound Canadian Dollar News, Outlook: GBP/CAD Strengthened On Record Low Unemployment Levels - September 13, 2022
- Ideon Technologies secures $21 million CAD Series A to fuel transition to low-impact mining and EVs - September 13, 2022