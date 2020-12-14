USD/CAD drops to 1.2758, down 0.08% intraday, during Monday’s Asian session. The pair bounced off 1.2745 before pulling backward from 1.2763. In doing so, the quote defies Friday’s recovery moves …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Teases bears below 100-HMA - December 13, 2020
- NZD/CAD Price Analysis: Prospects of a 61.8% retracement below 0.8980 - December 13, 2020
- USD/CAD drops below 1.2800 pressured by rising crude oil prices - December 13, 2020