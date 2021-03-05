USD/CAD stays bid as bulls attack key SMA hurdle. Strong RSI, US dollar upside favor confirmation of the bullish chart pattern. Bears need to refresh weekly low for fresh entry. USD/CAD prints mild …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD Price Analysis: Teases inverse head-and-shoulders confirmation on 4H
USD/CAD stays bid as bulls attack key SMA hurdle. Strong RSI, US dollar upside favor confirmation of the bullish chart pattern. Bears need to refresh weekly low for fresh entry. USD/CAD prints mild …