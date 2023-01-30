The USD/CAD pair has turned sideways after a juggernaut rally near 1.3400 in the early Asian session. A sheer drop in investors’ risk appetite amid rising volatility ahead of the interest rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Testing waters after a trendline breakout near 1.3400 - January 30, 2023
- USD/CAD: Loonie Weakens; Awaits Fed, Canadian GDP data - January 30, 2023
- Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. Announces “Best Efforts” Private Placement Financing of up to CAD $27 Million and Provides Update on Bridge Loan - January 30, 2023