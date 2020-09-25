USD/CAD has bounced up from Thursday’s low of 1.3325. The immediate bias remains neutral with pair stuck in Thursday’s trading range. USD/CAD is trading at 1.3353 at press time, having defended …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Thursday’s low offers support - September 24, 2020
- USD/CAD makes a sharp U-turn, trades below 1.3350 - September 24, 2020
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Test Of Resistance At 1.3400 - September 24, 2020