USD/CAD takes rounds to 1.3400, down 0.17%, during early Friday’s trading hours. While failures to cross February month high dragged the quote down, an ascending trend line since February 21, 2020, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Two-week-old trendline keeps buyers hopeful - March 5, 2020
- Tee International ex-CEO interviewed by CAD, removed from director post - March 5, 2020
- Martinrea declares CAD 0.05 dividend - March 5, 2020