USD/CAD trades cautiously in the Asian trading hours on Monday. More downside for the pair, if price decisively breaks 1.2760. Momentum oscillator holds onto overbought zone with a neutral stance. USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Upside movement exhaustive near 1.2800 - August 23, 2021
- USD/CAD retreats from yearly highs near 1.3000 as USD softens - August 22, 2021
- Pound Canadian Dollar (GBP/CAD) Exchange Rate Rangebound as Oil Prices Steadily Recovery - August 22, 2021