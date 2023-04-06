USD/CAD trades within a broader consolidation since October of 2022. The near to mid-term downtrend follows on from the lack of USD drivers filtering through at the moment. Market expectations of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD surges on strong employment, PMI data - April 6, 2023
- Closing Bell: Sprott Physical Gold Trust CAD up on Wednesday (PHYS) - April 6, 2023
- Closing Bell: BMO Glb Consumer Disc Hgd To CAD ETF down on Wednesday (DISC) - April 6, 2023