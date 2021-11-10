The consumer price index rose 6.2% year over year, the most since December 1990. That compared with the 5.9% estimate. Monthly, the CPI increased 0.9% against the 0.6% estimate. Stripping out volatile …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Prediction – The Dollar Surges as Yields Soar - November 10, 2021
- Adcore Inc.: Adcore Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 – Revenue Increases 153% YoY to CAD$10.4 million - November 10, 2021
- Ottawa-founded Threekit raises $43.6 million CAD to bolster product visualization tech - November 10, 2021