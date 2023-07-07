The USD/CAD pair has refreshed its three-week high at 1.3375 in the London session. The Loonie asset has registered a stellar rally despite sheer weakness in the US Dollar Index (DXY), higher oil …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD prints a fresh three-week high above 1.3370, investors await Canada/US labor market data - July 7, 2023
- USD/CAD Outlook: Bulls pause ahead of 50-DMA/50% Fibo. confluence, US/Canadian jobs data eyed - July 7, 2023
- Closing Bell: BMO Eql Wgt US Hcare Hdgd To CAD ETF down on Thursday (ZUH) - July 7, 2023