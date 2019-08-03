The USD/CAD currency pair pulled back on Friday after extending last month’s gains to hit a new 6-week high of about 1.3264. The pair continues to trade within an ascending channel amid buying …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Pulls Back After Hitting New 6-Week High - August 2, 2019
- USD/CAD: It will be a key week in Fed speakers and US/China trade-war sentiment - August 2, 2019
- Magellan Aerospace declares CAD 0.10 dividend - August 2, 2019