Risk-off flows are weighing on the Canadian dollar, with USD/CAD up some 80 pips on the day. Formidable resistance in the form of the 21DMA and 50% fib from the October high to November low lies ahead …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & Tracking Platform; Provides Operational Update - November 12, 2020
- USD/CAD pushed to weekly highs at 1.3150 amid risk off flows - November 12, 2020
- GBP/CAD: Stalling at resistance - November 12, 2020