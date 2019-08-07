USD/CAD Rallies and Hits Resistance at 1.3315

USD/CAD surged yesterday, after it hit support near the 1.3185 area. The rally continued during the Asian morning today as well, but the rate hit resistance near 1.3315 and then it retreated somewhat. …
