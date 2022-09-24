USD/CAD Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Zone for First Time in 2022

USD/CAD may attempt to test the July 2020 high (1.3646) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbs into overbought territory for the first time this year.
